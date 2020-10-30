PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,453 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,652,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $928,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.