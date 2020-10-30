Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

