Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Shone Asset Management LLC

Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

