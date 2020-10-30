Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 119,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

