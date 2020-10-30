Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,575 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Apple by 282.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after buying an additional 6,908,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after buying an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 298.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $724,247,000 after buying an additional 4,682,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.