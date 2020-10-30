Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 103,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

