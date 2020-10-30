Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 74.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alexander’s by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.11. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $356.20.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.