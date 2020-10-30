Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 5,469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

