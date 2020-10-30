Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,879 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

