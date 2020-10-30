HM Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,651 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 304.7% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 306.5% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 344.3% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 71,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 240.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

