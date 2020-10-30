Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,643 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

