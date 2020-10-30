Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,371 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

