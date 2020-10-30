Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 214,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 155,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $248,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.