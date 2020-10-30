Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,516,000 after acquiring an additional 373,066 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Apple by 184.2% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 81,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Apple by 299.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.