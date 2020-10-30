Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 27,163 Shares of Apple Inc.
Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 27,163 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC
Apple Inc. is Ledyard National Bank’s Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Ledyard National Bank’s Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Investors Research Corp’s 4th Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Investors Research Corp’s 4th Largest Position
Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc.
Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report