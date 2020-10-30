Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

