Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,642 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.