WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 195,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143,812 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,028,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

