Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.02.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

