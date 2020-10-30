Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $23.86 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

