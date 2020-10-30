Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Financial continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened its existing capabilities. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects third-quarter earnings of $2.63 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, escalating costs and high debt level remain concerns.”

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

NYSE:PRU opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.