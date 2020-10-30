American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Equity have outperformed the industry in a year. With the fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options it is poised to benefit given its targeted demography. This premier fixed-index annuity producer in the independent agent channel remains focused on capitalizing on increasing popularity of index products. The company’s balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance and improving debt to capital ratio. American Equity also remains committed to boosting shareholders’ value. However, a sustained low rate environment along with higher cash balances has been weighing on earned yield. Also, rising expenses induce margin contraction, which is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

