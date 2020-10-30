Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

