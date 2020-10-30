Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.