Royal Bank of Canada Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to $38.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

