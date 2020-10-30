Raymond James Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

INGXF stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

