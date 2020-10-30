MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Lowered to $3.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

