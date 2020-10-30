Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Buy”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 277,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $289,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

