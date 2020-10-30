BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

DOOO stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $59.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $211,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 372,240 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.