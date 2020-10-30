Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Hold

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

