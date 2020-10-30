Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 126.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after purchasing an additional 744,001 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $19,341,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

