Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

CMCO opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

