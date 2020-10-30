Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Sell

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

