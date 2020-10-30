Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,898.13 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $26,449,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 304.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

