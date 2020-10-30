Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Sell

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

NYSE BRX opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,823,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,467,000 after buying an additional 538,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,115,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

