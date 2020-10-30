MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) vs. USA Equities (NYSE:USAQ) Head to Head Survey

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

This table compares MAXIMUS and USA Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.89 billion 1.40 $240.82 million $3.72 17.66 USA Equities N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than USA Equities.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and USA Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 6.41% 17.29% 10.88% USA Equities N/A N/A -2,901.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of USA Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Equities has a beta of -1.91, meaning that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MAXIMUS and USA Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 1 1 1 3.00 USA Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.36%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than USA Equities.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats USA Equities on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; and beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for welfare-to-work services, and other related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to USA Equities Corp. in May 2015. USA Equities Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.