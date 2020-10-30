Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) versus Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NYSE:ILPT) Head to Head Review

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 19.90% 4.81% 2.02%

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 10.80 $177.38 million $4.92 28.22 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 5.51 $52.50 million $1.76 11.00

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

