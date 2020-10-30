RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Weyerhaeuser (OTCMKTS:WY) Head to Head Contrast

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 5 0 2.56 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 88.32%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.23 -$76.00 million $0.39 72.85 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

