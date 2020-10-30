Analyzing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Captor Capital (NYSE:CPTRF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Gold and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% Captor Capital -187.52% -68.76% -54.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million 2.14 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -25.00 Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.58 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold.

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

