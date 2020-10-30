Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Declines By 50.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yamato from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $26.13 on Friday. Yamato has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

