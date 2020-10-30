Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

