IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.38

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.38 and traded as high as $50.00. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 286,575 shares changing hands.

IDOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.38.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

