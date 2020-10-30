Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $309.18

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $309.18 and traded as high as $338.70. Playtech plc (PTEC.L) shares last traded at $331.90, with a volume of 733,402 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Playtech plc (PTEC.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech plc (PTEC.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.43 ($4.29).

Get Playtech plc (PTEC.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 309.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech plc (PTEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.