Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.14

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $49.00. Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 106,490 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22.

In related news, insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

About Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

