Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.50. Ophir Energy shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3,227,394 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

