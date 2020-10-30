Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.28. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 36,794 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.