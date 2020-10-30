Gemfields (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.68. Gemfields shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 15,207 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Gemfields Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

