President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.25. President Energy shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 7,825,353 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

Get President Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.