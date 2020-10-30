Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.35. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 15,201,757 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

