América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $11.66. América Móvil shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,441 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
