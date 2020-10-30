América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $11.66. América Móvil shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,441 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

