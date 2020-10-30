EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,052.87

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,052.87 and traded as low as $970.00. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) shares last traded at $974.00, with a volume of 123,249 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $667.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s previous dividend of $15.60. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

About EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

